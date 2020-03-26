Lauren Goodger has urged the public to ''keep safe and clean'' after one of her friend's pals died from coronavirus.

The 33-year-old star has taken to Instagram to reveal her heartbreak, explaining that the man - who she refers to as ''Spud'' - contracted the virus in a hospital, and Lauren has now encouraged her followers to remain indoors.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Rest in peace Spud.

''This virus is real, and it's spreading. Please stay at home people. (sic)''

Lauren also implored her followers to take care of themselves amid the ongoing pandemic.

She said: ''So sad a friend of a friend died yesterday from Islington. He caught the virus from hospital and didn't make it. This is real just keep safe and clean. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Lauren recently revealed she's been battling anxiety and panic attacks for ''years''.

The reality star has spent four years trying to cope with her health woes, but the situation came to a head over Christmas when she was rushed into hospital.

Lauren shared: ''Believe me, my problems are a lot deeper than one day in A&E. I've suffered anxiety and panic attacks off and on for four years.''

The TV star had previously been able to ''deal'' with her troubles - but by Boxing Day, she was left feeling overwhelmed.

Lauren - who first found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - recalled: ''I thought I was dying.

''I've never been one to take anti-depressants, but this particular psychiatrist put me on a strong dose for my anxiety because my heart palpitations were out of control.

''I hated the thought of putting this medication into my body so I just stopped one day, which you aren't meant to do. Apparently that's what triggered it.''