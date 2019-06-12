Lauren Goodger insisted she's never had bum implants while revealing she's undergone a boob job and had lip filler.

The 32-year-old reality star has also claimed she's had no cosmetic surgery on her face and only ''enhances'' her appearance with make-up after a photo she posted on Instagram earlier this week led fans to believe she'd undergone several procedures.

However, the former 'Only Way Is Essex' star did admit that she's had breast augmentation as her '' body had changed quite a lot'' and she '' lost quite a lot of volume'' as well as confessing to having things ''removed'' from her face in the past.

Speaking on 'This Morning' she said: ''I don't have surgery on my face. I have had done, I've had things removed. I enhance my face with make-up and lip liner and things like that.

''I don't actually like looking false or like surgery. We all have a little bit done here and there. The first time I had Botox I was 26 - same age as Cheryl Cole - and a lot of the people do have it done but they just don't talk about it.

''I think I've been quite vocal about it and now they pinpoint it with me, that I've had things done when I haven't.

''I had my boobs done because my body had changed quite a lot I lost quite a lot of volume so I had those done.

''I've had lip fillers. I haven't had any implants in my bum.''

And Lauren insisted she has a ''normal'' body shape so can't understand why people think she's had implants.

She added: ''I feel like I need to actually prove this because I have a normal body shape, my body hasn't changed that much I kind of sit the same.''