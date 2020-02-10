Lauren Goodger has been battling anxiety and panic attacks for ''years''.

The 33-year-old reality star has spent four years trying to cope with her health woes, but the situation came to a head over Christmas when she was rushed into hospital.

Lauren shared: ''Believe me, my problems are a lot deeper than one day in A&E. I've suffered anxiety and panic attacks off and on for four years.''

The TV star had previously been able to ''deal'' with her troubles - but by Boxing Day, she was left feeling overwhelmed and Lauren admits she simply ''crashed''.

Speaking to New! magazine, she recalled: ''I thought I was dying.

''I've never been one to take anti-depressants, but this particular psychiatrist put me on a strong dose for my anxiety because my heart palpitations were out of control.

''I hated the thought of putting this medication into my body so I just stopped one day, which you aren't meant to do. Apparently that's what triggered it.''

Lauren explained that problems in her personal life, coupled with her appearance in a BBC documentary - in which she agreed to promote a fake cyanide drink - pushed her over the edge.

She said: ''Your body and your mind are like a computer and when it goes into overdrive, you crash. And I crashed.

''I couldn't breathe. My heart rate was sky high, my eyes were in the back of my head, I was shivering. I was in a terrible way.''

However, Lauren now feels she's found a way to manage her anxiety.

She revealed: ''I don't want to talk to someone. I'm a practical person and I need to get things done.

''So I'm trying new things instead, such as courses and my exercise, things that make me feel good. I still have anxiety and I feel like s**t, but I'm managing it now.''