Lauren Conrad wants to be a ''good role model'' to her kids.

The 'Hills' star - who has Liam, two, and Charlie, 17 months, with William Tell - knows her children are always looking up to her and it's important that she is always setting an example to them.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''One of the things is just being a good role model. My husband [William Tell] and I work together and the amount of time spent at work and with the children is pretty equal between us. You can tell children anything you want, but they're always watching you. It's really about what you do that makes the biggest impact. It's about setting a good example.''

Meanwhile, Lauren previously revealed keeping things ''separate'' is the key to juggling motherhood with a hectic career.

She said: ''It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don't want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. It's all about prioritising what's important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you're running a business, it's easy to be like, 'I need to do everything.' But you can't do everything really well, so we're fortunate because we've been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.''

And Lauren admits she ''lost her mind'' when her son was born.

She shared: ''There is a lot of pressure to do it on your own and I felt that even with all the help I was like, 'No, I need to do this all by myself.' I don't know when we decided that that was the way it was supposed to be or set that standard because it's so impossible. When you're not sleeping, that's a form of torture! You'll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, 'I don't know if I'm qualified to watch a baby right now. I don't know if I should be left alone with my child. I haven't slept in three days.'''