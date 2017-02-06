Lauren Conrad still wears her pre-pregnancy clothes.

The 31-year-old television personality and fashion designer is expecting her first child with her husband William Tell, and has admitted she can still squeeze into the clothes she wore before she became pregnant and hasn't had to buy ''many'' maternity garments yet.

Speaking about her style and dressing her burgeoning baby bump to PEOPLE, the blonde beauty said: ''Anything I can fit into from my everyday wardrobe I am still wearing.

''I haven't had to purchase many maternity pieces.''

The 'The Hills' alumni - who appeared on the show alongside Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge - has revealed her signature look is now a knit dress, which she pairs with a long cardigan.

She explained: ''My go-to look at the moment is a knit dress and one of the long cardigans from my Kohl's line.''

Meanwhile, Lauren - who announced she was starting a family on New Year's Day this year - has admitted she has experienced a number of ''etiquette missteps'' in her social interactions, and has revealed her pet hate is when people immediately go to stroke her swelling stomach without her permission - regardless if it is one of her close family members.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Don't touch the belly without asking! It happens way more often than you would think! Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn't hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly.

''No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it's much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is okay before groping your midsection.''

And the star has revealed there is also a certain etiquette people should follow when talking to prospective parents.

She explained: ''Women carry their pregnancy in all different ways, and can be self-conscious about it. Whether a woman is bigger than average or she's not showing as much as she thought she would be, keep in mind that it can be a very sensitive subject.''