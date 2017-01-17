Lauren Conrad's hair stylist will be on hand with a ''blow dryer and round brush'' when she gives birth.

The 30-year-old television personality - who is pregnant with her and her husband William Tell's first child - hasn't admitted she wants to be fully pampered immediately after welcoming her tiny tot into the world, but beauty expert, Kristin Ess, has admitted she is more than happy to be on call if Lauren wants her tresses tamed after the delivery.

Speaking about Lauren's post-pregnancy styling, Kristin said: ''If she wants it, I will be there.

''I will be there, blow dryer and round brush in hand, no doubt. That's the least I can do for her.''

And Kristin has revealed she avoids dousing 'The Hills' alumni's golden locks with a ''tonne'' of hairspray, even before she announced she was expecting a baby.

She said: ''We don't use a tonne of sprays in general on her. We do one hairdo and then we do another hairdo, and if we do use aerosol sprays, it's a super soft amount - even before she was pregnant.

''For the most part, we use pomade on her for texture, braids and waves.''

Kristin has revealed Lauren's favourite beauty products are from Kristin's debut hair care line with Target.com, and her preferred items are those in a ''blush toned'' bottle.

Speaking about the reality TV star's beauty secrets, Kristin said: ''Lauren's favourites are the shampoo and conditioner, probably because of the colour of the bottle -- she loves anything blush toned.''

Lauren - who married her singer spouse in 2014 - announced the exciting news she is expecting a baby on Instagram with a picture of the happy couple's first sonogram.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... (sic)''