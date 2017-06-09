Lauren Conrad has opened a pop-up shop at Lord & Taylor.

The 31-year-old television personality - who is expecting a baby boy with her husband William Tell - will be displaying items from her Paper Crown special occasion line at the retailer's store in New York City, and has described the opportunity as an ''honour''.

She said: ''It's a really exciting thing to be a part of. When a company likes Lord & Taylor invites you to be part of an event like this, it's a compliment to the brand you've built and that they think enough of you. It's really an honour.''

The pop-up shop means 'The Hills' star will be able to display her clothes in her very own section of the retailer's dress department, including the Sequoia Leaf Printed Sleeveless Dress which she says is her favourite in the collection.

Speaking about the dress - which would set a buyer back by $298 - she said: ''It's such an easy summer dress, and I really like it!''

Although getting her pop-up shop is a huge achievement for the star, she isn't dwelling on it for long as she likes to keep busy and check off ''one big thing'' from her to-do list each day.

She told People magazine: ''I like having at least one big thing a day that I can check off my list to feel productive.

''I take on a very simple project that I can craft, like knitting or needlepoint. It's a mindless thing, but I can still be creative and have fun with it. I just did my first wall weaving, and that was really fun but definitely time-consuming.''

Lauren's designs are also available on the Lord & Taylor website.