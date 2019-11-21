Lauren Conrad says keeping things ''separate'' is the key to juggling motherhood with a hectic career.

The former 'Hills' star has sons Liam, two, and Charlie, one month, with her husband William Tell, and has said she always makes sure to give her brood her ''undivided attention'', because she knows how important it is to keep her family life completely separate to her professional one.

She said: ''It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don't want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. ''It's all about prioritising what's important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you're running a business, it's easy to be like, 'I need to do everything.' But you can't do everything really well, so we're fortunate because we've been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.''

But the 33-year-old fashion designer doesn't mind bringing her children to work when she needs to, as she hopes her sons will grow up to be inspired by her business ethic.

Lauren co-founded The Little Market with Hannah Skvarla, and wants her children to take an interest in the non-profit organisation, which is dedicated to the economic empowerment of women.

She added: ''Hannah and I are really fortunate [because] we were able to find a way to give back while doing something we both really love. We really enjoy our jobs, so I think that's something we also hope for our children is that you find a passion, you find something you really care about and if you can use it to do good, that's amazing.''

And with such a hectic schedule, the beauty loves to wind down by taking a relaxing bath and disconnecting from her phone.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I feel very strongly that it's important to set a little time aside every day for yourself, even if it's just 10 or 15 minutes. For me, I really like to take a bath at the end of the day when my kids are down. just set my phone down and just, like, sit still for a minute.''