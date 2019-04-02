Lauren Conrad is expecting a second child.

The 33-year-old reality star already has a 20-month-old son named Liam James with her husband William Tell, and on Tuesday (02.04.19) she announced her family is set to expand once more as she's pregnant with the couple's second child.

Posting a professionally shot picture of herself cradling her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: ''It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.''

The 'Hills' alum tagged the picture's photographer Yoni Goldberg in the snap, who also posted the image on his own account and wished the happy could all the best.

He wrote: ''So happy for my friends @laurenconrad and @williamtell2ndand honored to capture this moment (sic)''

Meanwhile, the news comes after Lauren previously admitted she feels ''overwhelmed'' being a mother.

She explained: ''I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day. Honestly, it's exactly as everyone describes it. It's the best and hardest thing you'll ever do. It's amazing. You fall so in love with your tiny person - it's a whole new life. I took a photo of [Liam] yesterday. I'm trying to take a monthly photo - all of the good moms do it - I'm really trying. So I took it and I looked at it next to his one-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, 'Oh my God.' But seeing how fast they change, you realize it's so important not to miss anything.''

And the blonde beauty also recently claimed her life is a ''bit of a mess''.

She said: ''It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together. My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way ... I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it.''