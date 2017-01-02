Lauren Conrad is expecting her first child with her husband William Tell.

The 'Hills' star - who married the singer in 2014 - shared the exciting news on Instagram with a picture of the happy couple's first sonogram.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... (sic)''

Lauren, 30, previously revealed she would love to add two children to her brood.

Asked how many kids she'd like, she previously said : ''Maybe two. That way we aren't outnumbered.''

The reality TV beauty previously opened up about married life and said that she loves the fact she has a life partner who she can go on many adventures with.

She said: ''My favourite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with. Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.''

Meanwhile, Lauren - who was previously linked to her 'Hills' co-star Brody Jenner - admits that the hardest aspect of married life is not being selfish and learning to meet each other halfway.

She spilled: ''You always want to be considerate of each other. ''It's not just about you anymore.''

The 'Laguna Beach' star met William years before they were married and a little bit of serendipity led to their eventual coupledom.

At the time, she wrote: ''I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.''