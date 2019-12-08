Lauren Conrad is starting new Christmas traditions with her young sons.

The former 'Hills' star is looking forward to celebrating Christmas (25.12.19) with her husband William Tell and their sons Liam, two, and Charlie, two months, and has said she's keen to develop ''new'' traditions for the festive season.

She said: ''We're still kind of working on our traditions because we're a new family, so we're starting our own.''

And although she wants to do Christmas her own way, Lauren will be following her parents' tips for the ''beautiful setup'' of her children's presents.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''My parents were always so great about a beautiful setup of our presents and stockings so that's something I'm looking forward to.''

This year will mark Lauren's first Christmas a mother of two, but the 33-year-old fashion designer recently claimed motherhood has been ''easier'' the second time around.

She said: ''[It's easier]. You know what you're in for. You're not as stressed. You can enjoy it a little bit more. You also know that it gets easier, so there's sort of this light at the end of the tunnel whereas with the first you've never done it before and you have no idea.''

Meanwhile, Lauren believes the key to juggling her career with her mommy duties is keeping things ''separate''.

She said: ''It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don't want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. ''It's all about prioritising what's important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you're running a business, it's easy to be like, 'I need to do everything.' But you can't do everything really well, so we're fortunate because we've been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.''