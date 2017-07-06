Lauren Conrad has given birth to a baby boy.

The former 'Hills' star and her husband William Tell welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday (05.07.17) afternoon and have named their new arrival, who weighed in at 6lb 14oz, Liam James.

The couple told People in a statement: ''We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We're already in love!''

However, the couple joked their beloved pet dogs are not as excited by the happy news.

They added: ''Chloe and Fitz aren't so sure ...''

Lauren announced her baby had been born on Instagram, with a cute post of a needlework picture of herself cradling the tot alongside William, 37, and their two dogs.

She captioned the picture: ''He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!''

The 31-year-old reality star previously admitted she ''freaked out'' when she first find out she was pregnant.

She said: ''The first person I told about my pregnancy was my best friend, because my initial reaction was to freak out - in a good way. I wanted to be able to tell our parents later in a calmer, celebratory fashion.

''But my girlfriend has known me since we were in elementary school, so she was my choice for a freak-out. I started showing fast, and it was tricky to hide. I wanted to share the news with everybody, and posting my sonogram felt like the simplest way to do it.''

And the blonde beauty found she learned a lot of lessons about motherhood as soon as she got pregnant.

She added: ''I always thought, 'Someday, I'll have a family.' But it wasn't until I was married that it was a real conversation. I think your 20s are about figuring out who you are and finding a career.

''When you're a mother, you're no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we're ready for a baby now ... I tried to plan my pregnancy down to the month. My first lesson about motherhood was that you can't plan everything.''