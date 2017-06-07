Lauren Conrad ''freaked out'' when she found out she was pregnant.

The 'Hills' star - who is expecting her first child with her husband William Tell - admits she had to tell her best friend about her pregnancy first so she could let her and William's parents know in a ''calmer, celebratory fashion''.

She said: ''The first person I told about my pregnancy was my best friend, because my initial reaction was to freak out - in a good way. I wanted to be able to tell our parents later in a calmer, celebratory fashion.

''But my girlfriend has known me since we were in elementary school, so she was my choice for a freak-out. I started showing fast, and it was tricky to hide. I wanted to share the news with everybody, and posting my sonogram felt like the simplest way to do it.''

And the 31-year-old star has already learned a lot of lessons about motherhood since she became pregnant.

She added: ''I always thought, 'Someday, I'll have a family.' But it wasn't until I was married that it was a real conversation. I think your 20s are about figuring out who you are and finding a career.

''When you're a mother, you're no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we're ready for a baby now ... I tried to plan my pregnancy down to the month. My first lesson about motherhood was that you can't plan everything.''

And the blonde beauty admits to feeling ''nauseous all day'' when she first got pregnant.

She told the new issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine: ''For a while I couldn't eat meat. I must have been eating more cheese and wine than I realised, because I've really been missing them ...

''Early in my pregnancy I was nauseous all day and having difficulty putting on weight, which was funny because I've never had that issue in my entire life! My mom told me to start drinking milkshakes and my doctor said to go for it - to have a daily milkshake.''