Lauren Conrad has found motherhood ''easier'' the second time around.

The former 'Hills' star welcomed her second child Charlie into the world with her husband William Tell, with whom she also has Liam, two, back in October and, although both of her kids are still really young, she's found parenthood less stressful this time because she knows what she's doing now.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''[It's easier]. You know what you're in for. You're not as stressed. You can enjoy it a little bit more. You also know that it gets easier, so there's sort of this light at the end of the tunnel whereas with the first you've never done it before and you have no idea.''

The 33-year-old fashion designer recently said she thinks the key to juggling her career with her mommy duties is keeping things ''separate''.

She said: ''It is important to separate things so that you can really focus. You don't want to be spending time with your kids while having one eye on your phone. You want to be able to have undivided attention with them. ''It's all about prioritising what's important to you and what you really need to be there for. I think when you're running a business, it's easy to be like, 'I need to do everything.' But you can't do everything really well, so we're fortunate because we've been able to build an amazing team of people who share our passion. They work really hard.''

But Lauren doesn't mind bringing her children to work when she needs to, as she hopes her sons will grow up to be inspired by her business ethic.