Lauren Conrad is expecting a baby boy.

'The Hills' star revealed back in January that she was expecting her first child with her husband William Tell, and the blonde beauty has now taken to Instagram to confirm to her followers that their unborn baby will be a boy.

Posting a picture of a birth announcement card which read ''It's a guy'', Lauren wrote on the photo sharing app on Friday (02.06.17): ''I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy ! (sic)''

The 30-year-old television personality and her musician husband - whom she married in 2014 - announced the news shortly after the New Year when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her first sonogram.

She captioned the snap: ''Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... (sic)''

The reality TV beauty previously opened up about married life and said that she loves the fact she has a life partner who she can go on many adventures with.

She said: ''My favourite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with. Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.''

Meanwhile, Lauren - who was previously linked to her 'Hills' co-star Brody Jenner - admits that the hardest aspect of married life is not being selfish and learning to meet each other halfway.

She spilled: ''You always want to be considerate of each other. ''It's not just about you anymore.''

The 'Laguna Beach' star met William years before they were married and a little bit of serendipity led to their eventual coupledom.

At the time, she wrote: ''I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts. Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.''