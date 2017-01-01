The reality TV star-turned-fashion designer announced that she and husband William Tell are set to extend their family by sharing a picture of a sonogram on her Instagram page on New Year's Day (01Jan17).

She captioned the snap: "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."

Lauren and lawyer William married in September, 2014, after a two-year relationship. While they didn't start dating until 2012, they had first met years before, when William was in the band Something Corporate.

"I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting on stage at one of his concerts," Lauren previously wrote on her blog about William. "Ten years later we were set up on a blind date."

Former The Hills star Lauren's relationship with her spouse has gone from strength to strength since they tied the knot, with the stunning author admitting she loves nothing more than being married.

"My favourite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," she wrote on the blog in August, 2015. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."

Lauren began her time with MTV when she featured as a high school senior on Laguna Beach in 2004. Her The Hills spin-off premiered two years later, and featured her new life in Los Angeles, alongside friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port.

Lauren left the series to focus on other career opportunities in 2009, and the show ended in 2010.