Lauren Conrad has said her son is ''changing every day''.

The 31-year-old television personality welcomed her son Liam - whom she has with her husband William Tell - into the world five months ago, and has revealed the tot is full of ''energy'', just like his grandfather, Lauren's dad Jim.

She said: ''[Liam is] changing every day. He's still pretty tiny. We always keep saying that he's a tiny version of my dad. He kind of looks like him and he has a lot of energy. My dad has more energy than anyone I know. He's a very loved child!''

The 'Hills' alum can't wait to celebrate Liam's first Christmas later this month, and has revealed her holiday tradition involves gathering the family together in ''matching pyjamas'', and enjoying a ''big dinner''.

She said: ''We have a really nice Christmas Day where we spend the morning with my in-laws. We all wear matching pyjamas and do presents. And then we spend that evening at my parents'. And actually in the last two years, my in-laws have joined as well, and we have all of our family together Christmas night, and we have a big dinner and do a gift exchange. It's fun!''

Lauren, her husband - whom she married in 2014 - and their son will be spending Christmas in California, and she has said the closeness of their families means travelling is never an issue.

She added: ''We're very fortunate - both of our families live right next to us, so we don't need to travel over the holidays. So that helps us relax a bit. So we'll just be doing lots of family time and lots of celebrating.''

The star hasn't started to think about what 2018 will hold for her just yet, as she's focused on getting the festive season out of the way first.

When asked by People magazine what her New Year's resolution will be, she said: ''I don't have a resolution yet just because we're just trying to make it through the holidays at this point. But I think this next year is going to be for me personally just finding balance in my life, being able to kind of juggle all the different things.''