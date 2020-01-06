Laura Whitmore cheekily threw her boyfriend Iain Stirling an early surprise 40th birthday party - even though he's only turning 32.

The new 'Love Island' host took to her Instagram Stories to share videos from the bash, including one of the couple walking into their London pad as their pals, including 'The Masked Singer' host Joel Dommett, and Swiss presenter Alexandra Maurer, shouted ''surprise!'' at the presenter.

Iain, whose actual birthday is not until January 27, could be heard saying: ''What the f***?!''

Before adding: ''No way!''

For the party, Laura, 34, organised a special treat, a personalised Grey Goose Gin vodka cocktail menu, one of which was named Whitmore's Cool Mule.

There was also two cakes, including a Marks & Spencer's Colin the Caterpillar.

Laura shared pictures of the group and also explained: ''The surprise is ... his birthday is in two weeks and he's not 40 ... He's 72.''

The 31-year-old comedian - who narrates the ITV reality dating show - has been coupled up with Laura since 2017.

The pair kept their romance under wraps for a while, but Iain later gushed about how alike they are.

He said: ''I've got someone who's like me, but much, much better.

''And Laura's got someone who's like her, but much worse.

''I've done well out of it, but I'm dead happy because she's lovely and stuff.''

The pair will jet out to Cape Town, South Africa, ahead of 'Love Island' returning on Sunday (12.01.20).

Laura has taken on hosting duties after Caroline Flack stepped down as host of the winter edition of the show after she was arrested last month, following a domestic dispute with boyfriend Lewis Burton, but Laura recently revealed Caroline has been really ''supportive''.

She said: ''I know she's got a strong network of people around her who are supporting her throughout all of this. She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series. She's a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.''