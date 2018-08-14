Laura Whitmore feels there is too much pressure on people to show how successful they are on social media.

The 33-year-old presenter has opened up about the affects apps like Instagram can have on people's perception of their personal achievements in life, and how using filters is simply a way of covering up ''averageness''.

Speaking about the pressures placed upon success, Laura told Stylist.co.uk for their Speak Up initiative: ''Years ago we didn't really know what everyone else was accomplishing. We read stuff in newspapers and gossiped about the neighbours.

''Now we are bombarded with the successes of someone else the minute we unlock our phones.

''We constantly compare our lives to someone we may never have met.''

And on the reality of perfection, she added:

''I'll let you in on the worst kept secret, there are over 40 filters on Instagram for a reason (that's without downloading all the other apps to re-filter that filtered picture). Most of us are average, we just choose to display that averageness in an exceptional way.''

The MTV star also encouraged fellow females to do all they can to speak their mind, as she admits it's something she has only just felt ''strong'' enough to do herself.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star admitted: ''I've always thought of myself as a strong person.

''However, it's taken me a while to fully find my voice.

''I'm still learning new things about myself every day.

''And the more I'm aware of my surroundings, the stronger sense of self I develop.''

Laura was speaking as she guest edited the women's lifestyle magazine's website to direct people to Stylist's Visible Women campaign - launched in January 2018 - which aims to give more women a voice and champion gender equality.

Read more of Laura's takeover of Stylist.co.uk for their Speak Up initiative at www.stylist.co.uk/speak-up/laura-whitmore-speak-up-confidence-self-esteem-feminism-womens-rights-opinions-open-letter/221786