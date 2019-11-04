Laura Whitmore used to think ''more is more'' when it comes to make up.

The television presenter looked back on her past beauty routine and admitted she regrets how ''shocking'' it was because she tried to go the extra mile with her look.

Speaking about her old beauty routine, she said: ''How I did my make-up when I first moved to London 13 years ago was shocking! I just kind of thought, you know, more is more - which it wasn't.''

And Laura is quite selective about what beauty products she uses and likes ones with SPF in.

She added: ''I'm a fair-skinned Irish lady so anything with an SPF in I make that part of my routine, especially the foundation that I use day to day. It's IT Cosmetics, they have quite a wide range. I have it in light and fair-light, it's good because it's actually quite good coverage but it doesn't feel that heavy. It kind of feels like you're just putting moisturiser on your skin - mine can get quite dehydrated.''

The 34-year-old television presenter thinks society should encourage more sustainability in fashion by not criticising celebrities or public figures who wear the same outfit twice.

She shared: ''When you see people like Meghan Markle [the headlines say] 'Oh my god, she wore the same dress twice - shock horror'. But it's OK to do that. And do you know what's lovely? Sharing clothes. I borrow clothes from friends all the time and I give clothes to my friends for work things or for TV things. Let's just use what we have instead of creating more waste.''