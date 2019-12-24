Laura Whitmore buys new Christmas decorations whenever she's away on holiday.
Laura Whitmore collects Christmas decorations.
The 34-year-old presenter's festive tree doesn't have a uniform appearance because she likes to pick up new ornaments whenever she's away on holiday.
Asked the weirdest souvenir she's ever bought, she said: ''I collect Christmas decorations, which does get a bit weird if it's like, May.
''We have so many decorations at home and none of them match.''
As well as buying a new Christmas decoration, Laura will always stop off at the duty-free store in airports for a particular chocolate bar.
She explained: ''I always pick up a Toblerone and I don't think I've ever bought one anywhere else other than the airport.''
Laura previously admitted she thinks there is too much pressure on people to present an image of success on social media.
She said: ''Years ago we didn't really know what everyone else was accomplishing. We read stuff in newspapers and gossiped about the neighbours.
''Now we are bombarded with the successes of someone else the minute we unlock our phones.
''We constantly compare our lives to someone we may never have met.''
And on the reality of perfection, she added: ''I'll let you in on the worst kept secret, there are over 40 filters on Instagram for a reason (that's without downloading all the other apps to re-filter that filtered picture). Most of us are average, we just choose to display that averageness in an exceptional way.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...