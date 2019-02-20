Laura Whitmore reveals how she revives her dehydrated skin.

The 33-year-old presenter and model - who presented 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' from 2011 until 2015 - has recommended products she uses to keep her skin fresh because she says travelling constantly its toll.

Laura said: ''I have dehydrated skin from travelling so much, so I use The Body Shop Vitamin E Sink-in Moisture Sleeping Mask a few times a week. Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer is great, too.

''Pack a face mask for a long-haul flight. When else would you have that much time to sit and let a mask soak into your face?''

When asked her about her essential cosmetics, she replied: ''Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red. I love matte lipsticks that are long-lasting and this one doesn't dry out your lips.''

The svelte blonde says she loves to keep her figure in shape by running and doing hot yoga sessions, but also added that she has a simple approach to healthy eating and doesn't bother with fad diets.

She said: ''Exercise is really important for my mental wellbeing. I love going for a run, and I'm also a massive fan of hot yoga, which I do regularly.

''I have no time for fad diets. I haven't eaten red meat for 18 years, though, and I also try to eat organic food as much as possible and use non-dairy milk. I snack on almonds and always make sure I have some with me. I hate being hungry. I don't think being healthy has to be complicated.''

Laura - who originally hails from Ireland is now based in London - revealed she loves ''flying the flag'' for designers from her homeland and named ''Joanne Hynes, Simone Rocha, Natalie B Coleman, Lennon Courtney and Helen Steele'' as her favourites.