Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack.

The new 'Love Island' presenter - who took over from Caroline after she stepped down from hosting duties following an assault charge - took to social media on Saturday (15.02.20) to remember her close friend after Caroline tragically took her own life.

She shared a photo of the pair of them and wrote alongside it, ''I'm trying to find the words but I can't,'' concluding with a heartbreak emoji.

Laura also shared a poem about losing someone too soon.

It read: ''To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable that you're no longer there. You left us far too early before your time, it seems and now you'll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.

''However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full but ours won't be the same until the day when we can see your smiling face again.''

Laura took over from Caroline as presenter of the ITV2 dating show for the current series and when the news was revealed, she paid tribute to Caroline as a ''brilliant'' host.

She said: ''To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host 'Love Island', the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.''

Whilst Caroline shared of the news: ''I'm glad it's Laura ...she loves the show as much as I do ... again ... thank you for you continuous messages of support ... it's a really rough time ... but I'm doing all can to keep my head above the water and sort this all out ... (sic)''