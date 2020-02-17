Laura Whitmore has teamed up with TK Maxx's Give Up Clothes for Good campaign.

The 34-year-old TV presenter is starring alongside AJ Odudu and Jodie Kidd to support the fashion company's latest campaign to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

As part of the campaign, the ladies are encouraging the public to bring their pre-loved clothes, accessories and homeware goods into stores.

Laura first shared the news on her Instagram on Friday (14.02.20), writing: ''Happy Love day! I'm Giving Up Clothes for Good to help more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.''

The 'Love Island' host is also taking part in a panel event to discuss sustainable shopping later this month.

She continued: ''Come and join me at TK Maxx on Oxford Street on 27th Febuary for a special panel event with @GraziaUK with a masterclass on style, sustainability and tips on wardrobe decluttering. You too can donate your treasured clothes, accessories and homeware in any @TKMaxxUK store which helps transform the items you no longer need into funds for life-saving research to help children's and young people's cncers @CR_UK (sic)''

The campaign is set to kick off amid London Fashion Week this month, and will run all year round to encourage people to donate.

So far, it has raised over £34 million with each bag weighing up to £25 when sold in one of the Cancer Research shops.

What's more, it has helped collect over 1.6 million bags of clothing and household goods since it first began in 2004, which amounts to over 8,000 tonnes of items that have been given a second life, which equates to a saving of over 180,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Laura is supporting TK Maxx's Give Up Clothes for Good in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People. You can help more children and young people survive cancer by donating a bag of pre-loved quality clothes, accessories and homeware to your local TK Maxx store. Visit https://www.tkmaxx.com for more information.