Laura Whitmore has confirmed her romance with 'Love Island' voiceover star Iain Stirling.

The MTV star revealed that she and Iain - who met at an ITV party last year - have been dating for some time and she is completely smitten.

She told The Sun: ''Yeah he's my boyfriend. He's lovely.

''I've got him as my screensaver. I've known him for ages.

''I had never watched Love Island before but I don't need him to give me spoilers because everyone from I'm A Celebrity works on it anyway.''

However, Laura, 32, - who previously dated The Coronas frontman Danny O'Reilly, Sunset Sons singer Rory Williams and 'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden - admitted that she and Iain will be spending some time apart in the coming months as she is based in London and he will be in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She said: ''I've gone back to school. I'm doing a course at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art).

''I'll be there for five weeks, then I'm off to New York in September and Los Angeles in October. I love acting.

''I've caught the bug but I've got so many lines to learn.''

It was previously claimed that Laura and Iain are ''very much in love''.

A source said: ''They kept the relationship private to give it the best possible chance. But it's well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are. They are very much in love and are boyfriend and girlfriend.''