The EE British Academy Film Awards will see the world's first AI stylist walk the red carpet.

Using the phone company's new 5G network, Shudu will be able to film the hottest looks from the celebrities in attendance using state of the art holographic technology, and then scan the internet looking for affordable alternatives.

The powerful robot stylist is able to detect and learn the differences between items of clothing based on cut, shape and fabric patterns.

Shudu will use the Google Pixel 3 smartphone, which features Top Shot technology, to make sure she gets the best shots of red carpet looks

Plus The Pixel's Group Selfie mode allows her to get as many stars in shot as possible without the use of a selfie stick, whilst Night Sight mode will also come in useful.

Shudu will also rock her own bespoke digital outfit, which has been designed by the crystals brand

Swarovski, BAFTA's official jewellery partner.

The gown is made up of tens of thousands of double pointed Chaton Crystals in different shades of yellow.

BAFTA's red carpet host Laura Whitmore will be introducing Shudu to the guests at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on February 10, and encouraging them to take selfies with the AI stylist.

She said: ''It's been an incredible year of film and the EE BAFTAs is always such a wonderful night having everyone together and celebrating so much talent. As film progresses so does the red carpet and this year, we have the world's first digital supermodel Shudu brought to life by EE's 5G technology. I love the fact that she will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about and even shop the looks of the stars on this year's BAFTA red carpet right from the comfort of their sofas. I know everyone is going to be blown away by her. I'm looking forward to seeing all the glamour and chatting to all the nominees.''

Pete Jeavons, Director of Brand Marketing at EE, added: ''Our award-winning network has always let you do more of what you love in more places. This year we've gone further than ever to challenge what people might think is possible by using 5G and AI to bring digital supermodel Shudu to life on the BAFTA red carpet.''

Those who want to se what Shudu gets up to and to shop the looks from the evening can follows @Shudu.gram on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.