Laura Prepon has been craving Jewish delicacy pastrami on rye sandwiches and cherry sodas during her pregnancy.

The 'Orange Is the New Black' star is expecting a baby girl with her fiance Ben Foster and has revealed she has gone back to her childhood by eating the smoked meat dish and fizzy pop drink which she used to get for lunch with her father.

Asked about her cravings, she said: ''[My dad] was a doctor and when he would have a break we would go to this Jewish deli. We would get this pastrami on rye sandwich with a Dr. Brown's black cherry soda. When I was a kid that's what we would get with my dad. With like mustard and sauerkraut.

''What's so funny is I have not eaten that stuff probably since I was a kid with my dad. So when I got pregnant all of a sudden I was like, 'I need a pastrami on rye. I need a Dr. Brown's black cherry soda. I need mustard and sauerkraut.' These crazy Jewish deli cravings hit me so hard. Isn't that funny?''

Despite opening up about her appetite for pastrami, the 37-year-old actress says she is trying to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm creating life and it's so incredible. I'm so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We've been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I'm a very private person.''

The 36-year-old actress - who began dating her old friend in July 2006, getting engaged just three months later - previously discussed her amazement at how quickly things have progressed.

She said: ''It's kind of weird, 'cause it sneaks up on you where you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my God, she needs to like come out already.

''It's so wonderful. It's such a blessing. She likes it here - she's already kicking!''