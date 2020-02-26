Laura Prepon has given birth to her second child.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star has welcomed a new ''bundle of love'' into the world with her husband Ben Foster, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday (26.02.20) to share a picture of her holding the new arrival.

She wrote alongside the image: ''Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude. (sic)''

Laura has not yet confirmed the tot's gender or the name she and Ben have chosen for them, but the newborn comes as their second child after two-year-old daughter Ella.

The 39-year-old actress revealed she was expecting another baby in October last year, when she posted an image to Instagram of herself cuddling with Ella.

She wrote at the time: ''We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup (sic)''

Meanwhile, Laura previously opened up about motherhood and the challenges of balancing a career and being a mom.

She said: ''Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]. But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she'd be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'''

The new addition to the family comes two years after Laura and Ben tied the knot in 2018, where they enjoyed a ''small wedding''.

Speaking about her nuptials before the big day, she explained: ''We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. [The 'Orange is the New Black'] cast alone is like 50 people. He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot.''