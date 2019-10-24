Laura Prepon is expecting her second child with her husband Ben Foster.
Laura Prepon is pregnant with her second child.
The 'Orange Is the New Black' star has announced she is expecting another baby with her actor spouse Ben Foster.
She wrote on Instagram: ''We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup (sic)''
Laura and Ben - who already have Ella, two, together - married back in June 2018, after previously confessing she wanted a small wedding.
Taking to Instagram at the time, she wrote: ''Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff! (sic)''
And confessing that she wants a ''really small wedding'', she added: ''We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. [The 'Orange is the New Black'] cast alone is like 50 people. He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot.''
Laura had previously opened up about motherhood and the challenges of balancing a career and being a mom.
She said: ''Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]. But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she'd be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'''
