Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot.

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress took to Instagram to reveal she has married her fiancé, just two weeks after the pair got their marriage licence.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff! (sic)''

The pair got engaged in October 2016, with the actress debuting a brand new piece of jewellery on her engagement finger at 'The Girl On The Train' premiere in New York.

A source said at the time: ''She was holding onto Ben and was all over him. They were really close, talking and laughing [at the premiere].''

Laura previously confessed that she wants a ''really small wedding''.

She said: ''We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. [The 'Orange is the New Black'] cast alone is like 50 people. He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot.''

The couple share daughter Ella and Laura had previously opened up about motherhood and the challenges of balancing a career and being a mom.

She said: ''Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]. But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that she'd be proud if she knew. I've talked to a bunch of women [asking], 'How do you do this?' And they're just like, 'There's really no solution. You just do it.'''