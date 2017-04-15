Laura Mvula is excited about being on Tinder.

The 30-year-old singer - who split from husband Themba Mvula two years ago after six years of marriage - has so far been on a couple of dates with guys she met via the app, and though they were ''disastrous'', she is enjoying doing something new.

She said: ''I've been on two actual Tinder dates. Disastrous. No, they weren't disastrous.

''But I think one guy knew who I was. The other guy was Italian and new to London and I have no presence in Italy whatsoever, so that was cool.

''But I was surprised how nervous I was. I had a glass of wine, but I was like, 'Don't drink it too fast because you'll be...'

''Tinder is a new path for me. Everything is new. And for the first time in a long while, I feel excitement.''

Laura admits her views on sex and relationships have radically changed from the ''narrow-minded'' beliefs she held when she was younger thanks to her strict Christian upbringing.

She said: ''I was so narrow-minded as a young person. As far as I was concerned, things like sex before marriage, I considered that to be... that you were damned. That's how I was raised.

''I grew up in this bubble where I believed there was one correct way of living.

''But now - life happens to you. And you wake the f**k up...

''I really have witnessed a whole shift with my world views, ideologies, faith. People really do change. It's fascinating.''

The 'Green Garden' singer has previously spoken of her battle with depression and anxiety, why was prompted by her parents divorce a few years ago, mixed with the peak of her fame, but after coming through her struggles, Laura feels ''reborn''.

She told Red magazine: ''Between the time my parents divorced and me getting married, my life took off in a particular direction.

''There were all these internal changes that were really profound and it knocked me for six.

''I didn't know what to feel or believe for the first time in my life.

''I thought I was so fully formed, but still feel overexposed. Now I think of it as being reborn.''