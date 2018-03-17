Laura Mvula has teased that her next album will have a hip-hop influence.

The 'Green Garden' singer might have been dropped by her label via email last year, but that doesn't mean she isn't making new music as she has confirmed her much-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'The Dreaming Room' is in progress.

Speaking about what's been inspiring her, Laura exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of Netflix documentary series 'The Defiant Ones' at London's Brixton Oval on Thursday (15.03.18), she said: ''The whole culture and history of hip hop has inspired who I am, my ancestors.

''Hip-hop is so much more than just a genre, I feel like I'm an infant in that world and I'm still learning because I wasn't allowed to listen to hip hop growing up, it wasn't allowed in the house.

Despite her leanings towards hip-hop, Laura recently revealed she wants to collaborate with The Rolling Stones after meeting Ronnie Wood.

In December, the 31-year-old beauty - who released a reworked version of The Jackson 5's hit 'Dancing Machine' for Naughty Boy's project 'Naughty Motown' - shared a selfie with the 'Satisfaction' group's multi-instrumentalist Wood on her Instagram Story, and teased her followers with the caption: ''Collab? (sic)''

Laura believes it's important artists explore different genres and styles of music.

She said: ''I think when you're a maker of music you need to be open to all styles of music and for me hip hop is a whole new world for me and I'm learning.''

'The Defiant Ones' - which debuts on Netflix in the UK on March 23 - explores the partnership between Jimmy Iovine [who also produced the series] and Dr. Dre - one the son of a Brooklyn longshoreman, the other straight out of Compton - and their leading roles in a chain of transformative events in contemporary culture.