Laura Mvula is ''genuinely hurt'' after she didn't receive a nomination at the BRIT Awards.

The 'Green Garden' hitmaker was devastated to miss out on a nod for the annual music awards and questioned her songwriting skills in a emotional message on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''feeling not quite good enough ... genuinely hurt #BRITs2017 ... maybe if I wrote better music? (sic)''

Her comments caused her fans to send a flurry of supportive messages on social media.

One wrote: ''Crushing for you, I'm sorry, my lovely xx (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''Astonished @lauramvula didn't get a single Brit nod. The Dreaming Room was one of *the* albums of 2016. Nothing for her to apologise for. (sic)''

And a third shared: ''baby.ur music has saved ppl. it's not that ur not gd enough for the Brits - the Brits aren't big enough for the universe that is u (sic)''

The 30-year-old singer also shared a picture of those nominated for the British Female Solo Artist award - Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sandé, Lianne La Havas, Nao and Anohni.

Meanwhile, Laura recently opened up about her musical inspirations.

She said: ''The popular British music of the day is still very much a part of what I do I think. You know all the girl pop groups and boy bands were in their heydey when I was growing up and for me, it was really Eternal that had the biggest impact on me. So I took inspiration from all around me, and I never really felt like anything was off limits ...

''My parents listened to all kinds of music and they managed to stay really open when it came to their listening habits. They would listen to a lot of church music, and a lot of Motown and a lot of classical music in the morning time. It was always broad. I mean I wasn't particularly conscious of it, it's just what I was exposed to and what I clicked with.''