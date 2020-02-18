Laura Marling has announced a UK comeback tour.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter will kick off her 'Laura Marling Solo' run of gigs in Manchester on May 22nd before heading to Birmingham a day later, followed by a hat-trick of London dates on May 27th, 28th, and 29th.

In between those shows, Laura will appear at Brighton Festival on May 24th.

Tickets for her UK tour are available from Friday (21.02.20) morning.

Before the UK leg of her tour, the 'Goodbye England' hitmaker - who won the BRIT Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in 2011 - will head to Europe.

On May 14th, Laura will play in Sweden, before heading to Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and France.

Last year, she performed at London's Hyde Park, playing under Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

In 2017, Laura spoke about previously ditching music to become a yoga instructor.

The 'Master Hunter' hitmaker said she took some time away from the music industry as she felt she ''had no identity'' and was ''socially bankrupt''.

She said: ''I had no identity. It was really, really, really difficult. I was socially bankrupt. [It was a] very null time. I didn't feel like I had a gender in a weird way - I'd lost a lot of weight so I didn't really have any feminine features. I looked like a young boy. It was quite a good experience of being a non-sexual presence in the world, like a eunuch.''

However, it didn't quite work out how she had planned as Laura admits she wasn't a very good yoga instructor.

She added: ''You need to know a lot more than I know to do it well.''