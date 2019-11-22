St. Vincent gave a surprise performance in London on Thursday (21.11.19) night.

The 37-year-old singer welcomed guests to the Veuve Clicquot Souvenir bar in Covent Garden - which she is hosting and directing - dressed in character as a coat-check girl and later sprung another surprise on the attendees as she delivered an intimate acoustic set while standing within the crowd.

St. Vincent wore a bespoke costume by Matty Boan for the performance, with the designer also creating the signature details for staff uniforms and their colourful make-up concept.

She shared a photo from the performance on her Instagram account and wrote: ''Civilized mosh pit at the party tonight. #veuveclicquot''

Guests including Laura Haddock, Erin O'Connor, Zandra Rhodes, and Amber Le Bon enjoyed an immersive experience at the champagne bar, which is part speakeasy and part sensory space, witha colourful light tunnel, which reacted to the music and was designed to spark memories, and stunning work from design studio Rotganzen, including the melted disco ball piece Quelle Fete Souvenir.

Downstairs was an intimate speakeasy bar, where Plates London served up plant-based foods including carrot paste, beetroot chew, yuzu gel and cacao paste, to compliment the flavour of Veuve Clicquot., while there was also a cocktail on offer, Souvenir, a twist on the classic French 75 with apricots for sweetness, Tonka bean to add contrast and a distinctive vanilla-like flavour, Veuve Clicquot and finished with Belvedere Vodka.

Souvenir will be open to the public from 4pm-midnight on the 22 and 23 November.

