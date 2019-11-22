St. Vincent gave a surprise performance in London on Thursday (21.11.19) night at the launch of her Veuve Clicquot Souvenir bar.
St. Vincent gave a surprise performance in London on Thursday (21.11.19) night.
The 37-year-old singer welcomed guests to the Veuve Clicquot Souvenir bar in Covent Garden - which she is hosting and directing - dressed in character as a coat-check girl and later sprung another surprise on the attendees as she delivered an intimate acoustic set while standing within the crowd.
St. Vincent wore a bespoke costume by Matty Boan for the performance, with the designer also creating the signature details for staff uniforms and their colourful make-up concept.
She shared a photo from the performance on her Instagram account and wrote: ''Civilized mosh pit at the party tonight. #veuveclicquot''
Guests including Laura Haddock, Erin O'Connor, Zandra Rhodes, and Amber Le Bon enjoyed an immersive experience at the champagne bar, which is part speakeasy and part sensory space, witha colourful light tunnel, which reacted to the music and was designed to spark memories, and stunning work from design studio Rotganzen, including the melted disco ball piece Quelle Fete Souvenir.
Downstairs was an intimate speakeasy bar, where Plates London served up plant-based foods including carrot paste, beetroot chew, yuzu gel and cacao paste, to compliment the flavour of Veuve Clicquot., while there was also a cocktail on offer, Souvenir, a twist on the classic French 75 with apricots for sweetness, Tonka bean to add contrast and a distinctive vanilla-like flavour, Veuve Clicquot and finished with Belvedere Vodka.
Souvenir will be open to the public from 4pm-midnight on the 22 and 23 November.
For more information visit https://www.veuveclicquot.com/en-gb/clicquot-world/souvenir-st-vincent
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
Best friends Will, Simon, Jay and Neil have finally finished school forever. But the end...