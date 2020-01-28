Laura Dern took time off to spend with her children after growing up with actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.
Laura Dern took time off to spend with her children after growing up with actor parents.
The 'Marriage Story' star was the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern and whilst she's fully back in Hollywood now, she decided to step back before to be with her children - Jaya, now 15, and Ellery, now 18, who she shares with ex Ben Harper.
Speaking to Screen Daily, she said: ''I was raised by actors, so when I had my babies, I was like, 'I am going to pray that I can take some time and be with my children and my family and do this in a way my mother wasn't afforded the opportunity to do.' And with that comes a bit of building back up of the work. I've never been more excited about acting. And it's an amazing time for complicated female characters in film and television. I did this show on HBO, 'Enlightened' [in 2011 to 2013], and there was no 'Fleabag', no 'Veep', there was 'Sopranos' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. Women weren't really given that kind of room and it felt difficult to push boundaries. Now it's everywhere, the storytelling is incredible, and female filmmakers are making complicated, beautiful movies about women and men.''
Meanwhile, Laura praised her own actor parents as she picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild awards.
She said: ''Thank you SAG, what an incredible room to be in and be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you and be acknowledged by our peers. All you actors, I literally wouldn't be here if it wasn't for actors. So thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.
''Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, on your movies, doing your plays and getting to know these extraordinary people. My grandma Mary for raising me and my best friend on daily television reruns and those people I loved forever, Mary Tyler Moore, Lucille Ball, all these amazing artists we got to grow up with and watch do this.''
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...