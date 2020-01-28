Laura Dern took time off to spend with her children after growing up with actor parents.

The 'Marriage Story' star was the daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern and whilst she's fully back in Hollywood now, she decided to step back before to be with her children - Jaya, now 15, and Ellery, now 18, who she shares with ex Ben Harper.

Speaking to Screen Daily, she said: ''I was raised by actors, so when I had my babies, I was like, 'I am going to pray that I can take some time and be with my children and my family and do this in a way my mother wasn't afforded the opportunity to do.' And with that comes a bit of building back up of the work. I've never been more excited about acting. And it's an amazing time for complicated female characters in film and television. I did this show on HBO, 'Enlightened' [in 2011 to 2013], and there was no 'Fleabag', no 'Veep', there was 'Sopranos' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. Women weren't really given that kind of room and it felt difficult to push boundaries. Now it's everywhere, the storytelling is incredible, and female filmmakers are making complicated, beautiful movies about women and men.''

Meanwhile, Laura praised her own actor parents as she picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

She said: ''Thank you SAG, what an incredible room to be in and be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you and be acknowledged by our peers. All you actors, I literally wouldn't be here if it wasn't for actors. So thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

''Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, on your movies, doing your plays and getting to know these extraordinary people. My grandma Mary for raising me and my best friend on daily television reruns and those people I loved forever, Mary Tyler Moore, Lucille Ball, all these amazing artists we got to grow up with and watch do this.''