Laura Dern could be set to run for Film Academy President.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs' term as head of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will end in July and Variety reports that Laura's ''is interested in taking the reins after being elected to the board of governors last July''.

Laura is the daughter of Hollywood legends Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

'Field of Dreams' director Phil Alden Robinson, casting director David Rubin and costume designer Jeffrey Kurland are all believed to be interested in the role.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that 'Big Little Lies' star Laura, 50, is in talks to star with Kristen Stewart in the forthcoming biopic 'JT Leroy'.

Laura is set to join the 'Twilight' alumnus in the movie which will tell the story of Savannah Knoop, who tricked the rich, famous and elite in Hollywood and the literary and fashion worlds into believing she was a transgender man known as Jeremiah ''Terminator'' LeRoy, or JT LeRoy for short.

JT LeRoy was, in fact, a literary persona created by Knoop's sister, the writer Laura Albert, in her 1999 debut novel 'Sarah'.

For six years Knoop paraded herself as LeRoy and kept her real identity under wraps whilst her sister Albert continued to write LeRoy's works and give interviews as LeRoy in email and on the phone.

Then in 2005, The New York Times outed the pair and revealed that LeRoy, who always donned a black hat, blonde wig and sunglasses, was a fictional persona.

Knoop retold their story in her 2008 autobiography 'Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy' and Justin Kelly has adapted the script for the upcoming movie and he's also is attached to direct.

Stewart, 26, is set to portray Knoop and if Dern takes the role, she'll star as Albert.

Dern rose to fame in the 1986 cult classic 'Blue Velvet' and went onto star in romantic thriller 'Wild At Heart' with Nicholas Cage (1990) and the original 'Jurassic Park' movie (1993) alongside Sam Neil.

The actress was last seen on screen mothering Reese Witherspoon in 'Wild' but has a busy 2017, with parts in Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and Jennifer Fox's drama 'The Tale'.