Laura Dern's house is a ''nightmare'' at the moment, as everyone is sick or injured.

The 'Big Little Lies' star is trying to get her house ready for Thanksgiving on Thursday (28.11.19), but has said being at home is currently like living in a ''horror film'', as she's battling two sick family members and two dogs with injuries.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''You're gonna help me figure this out right now. My house is a horror film right now. My daughter has 104 [fever]. My son has 102 [fever]. I have two dogs: one tore her hamstring. The other dog has a pinched nerve. All night long ... And it's just someone's waking up every two minutes. No one's sleeping. It's a nightmare.

Laura - who has son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 14, with her husband Ben Harper - then suggested she could instead spend her Thanksgiving at host Jimmy Kimmel's house, to give herself a moments respite from the stress of her own home.

She joked: ''Our plans are changing and I hear you love to cook. I just think cooking is too much for me. So, if you guys are comfortable ...''

To try and win Jimmy over, 52-year-old Laura explained holidays with her family have always been ''very entertaining'', and recalled one year in which her famous father Bruce Dern name-dropped Quentin Tarantino in the middle of dinner.

The 'Marriage Story' actress said: ''My dad's like, 'I don't know what to share.' And Ellery, my son, says, 'Well, Grandpa Bruce, what have you been doing? Share something about your experience.' He goes, 'Interesting you bring that up, I just did this Tarantino movie. Do you know the story of the Manson murders?' And then tells the entire Manson murder story to my children at Thanksgiving.''

Bruce portrayed George Spahn in the Oscar-winning director's latest film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', which was originally intended for his longtime pal Burt Reynolds before his untimely death in September 2018.