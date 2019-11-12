Laura Dern is ''really grateful'' to Kanye West for giving her ''cred in her household''.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress has revealed the hip-hop star - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - unknowingly made her two children, Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 14, think they have a trendy mom when he rocked Raf Simmons' 'Blue Velvet' inspired jumper with her character Sandy Williams' face on it in August.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (12.11.19), she told the host: ''This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simmons who paid homage to [director] David Lynch and his work.

''But what he didn't know was he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my household of teenagers and I'm really grateful.''

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old actress opened up about portraying Renata Klein in HBO's 'Big Little Lies' and how ''amazing'' it was to see people dress up for Halloween as her character and her group of friends in the series played by Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright) and Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman).

She said: ''It is one of my favourite things getting to work with this amazing group of women, and that groups of women gathered to dress up as all of us together.''

The mother-of-two also admitted that she finds it bizarre that people connect to her glamorous and wealthy alter-ego so much.

She continued: ''I love that character so much I do have to say it's odd to me that it would be Renata that is most relatable to many people, I've never had so many people come up and quote that line, often sort of screaming in my face , 'I will not not be rich!'

''I do think it's part of what I love ... people love the way she lives and it's delicious to play that out.''

The Hollywood star also quipped that she can't seem to get rid of Meryl Streep - who joined 'Big Little Lies' for season two - as they are set to star alongside each other in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic 'Little Women'.

She laughed: ''It's like, we worked together already Meryl, It's like, we worked together anymore you don't need to keep following me!''