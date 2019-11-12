Laura Dern has thanked Kanye West for making her look to her kids after he rocked her face on a jumper.
Laura Dern is ''really grateful'' to Kanye West for giving her ''cred in her household''.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress has revealed the hip-hop star - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - unknowingly made her two children, Ellery, 18, and Jaya, 14, think they have a trendy mom when he rocked Raf Simmons' 'Blue Velvet' inspired jumper with her character Sandy Williams' face on it in August.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (12.11.19), she told the host: ''This is thanks to the amazing designer Raf Simmons who paid homage to [director] David Lynch and his work.
''But what he didn't know was he actually gave me a tiny bit of cred in my household of teenagers and I'm really grateful.''
Meanwhile, the 52-year-old actress opened up about portraying Renata Klein in HBO's 'Big Little Lies' and how ''amazing'' it was to see people dress up for Halloween as her character and her group of friends in the series played by Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright) and Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman).
She said: ''It is one of my favourite things getting to work with this amazing group of women, and that groups of women gathered to dress up as all of us together.''
The mother-of-two also admitted that she finds it bizarre that people connect to her glamorous and wealthy alter-ego so much.
She continued: ''I love that character so much I do have to say it's odd to me that it would be Renata that is most relatable to many people, I've never had so many people come up and quote that line, often sort of screaming in my face , 'I will not not be rich!'
''I do think it's part of what I love ... people love the way she lives and it's delicious to play that out.''
The Hollywood star also quipped that she can't seem to get rid of Meryl Streep - who joined 'Big Little Lies' for season two - as they are set to star alongside each other in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic 'Little Women'.
She laughed: ''It's like, we worked together already Meryl, It's like, we worked together anymore you don't need to keep following me!''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...