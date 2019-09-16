Laura Dern has denied dating Bradley Cooper.

The 'Big Little Lies' star and the 'A Star Is Born' actor were first rumoured to be dating in July, after they were spotted heading out for lunch together, weeks after his split from his ex-partner Irina Shayk.

However, Laura has silenced the romance claims and insisted Bradley is like ''family'' to her and one of her ''best friends'', but she also admitted she can see why people have a ''deep curiosity'' about his love life.

The 52-year-old actress told Us Weekly: ''We're amazing friends. We're so lucky.

''And we're family.

''I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human and one of my best friends in the world.

''So I don't blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular.''

Bradley has been single since June, when he and Irina - the father of his two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine - went their separate ways after four years together.

It was previously claimed 33-year-old model Irina had split with the 44-year-old 'Avengers: Endgame' star because the pair rarely spent any time together.

A source said previously: ''[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame - she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now. They spent a lot of time apart.

''They were living totally separate lives. If he was in LA, she's out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.''

Prior to Bradley being linked to Laura, Lady GaGa was forced to address false claims that she struck up a romance with the 'American Sniper' star on the set of their movie 'A Star Is Born'.

When asked about the rumours, the pop superstar - who performed 'Shallow' from the movie with Bradley at the Oscars, where the rumours started - simply rolled her eyes, before she said: ''First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal.

''People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song. The movie, ''A Star Is Born,'' it's a love story.''

Gaga insisted she and Bradley performed the song in their characters - with Gaga as Ally and Bradley as Jack - because they're both ''artists'', who wanted to give the best performance possible.

She added: ''From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. When you're singing love songs, that's how you want people to feel.

''I'm an artist! I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!''