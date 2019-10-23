Laura Dern's career has shifted since the #MeToo movement.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed she has been offered roles based on a ''woman's sexuality'' since the movement designed to fight sexual abuse and harassment was launched two years ago in the wake of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, and she believes it's because there is ''less fear'' to show vulnerability and truth in movies now.

She told Town & Country magazine: ''I'm being offered things that are very true about a woman's sexuality.

''Even a decade ago when they might have thought, 'But she's a 50-year old actress - and cast a 27-year-old.'

''[Now] there's consideration for character and truth, and, I think, less fear.''

The award-winning star - famous for her strong female roles in films including 'Jurassic Park' and hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies' - has also established she is drawn to playing women who don't have a voice.

She explained: ''I've always been drawn to characters that not only haven't found their voice, they don't know they're entitled to one. ''That's been a real theme to the women that I have fallen in love with.''

Her upcoming film 'Marriage Story' sees Laura play formidable celebrity divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw to a couple played by Scarlett Johansson (Nicole) and Adam Driver (Charlie).

Laura was able to bring her knowledge and past experience to the part due to her divorce from musician Ben Harper in 2013.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Laura and her co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning for 'Jurassic World 3'.

The trio - who all appeared in the original 'Jurassic Park' movie back in 1993 - are set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of the blockbuster sci-fi adventure franchise.

The actress made no secret of her desire to play Ellie again as she admitted she ''could never say no'' if an offer materialised.

She confessed: ''I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet.''