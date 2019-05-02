Laura Dern says she ''could never say no'' to returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Satler in 'Jurassic World 3'.
Laura Dern says she's open to appearing in 'Jurassic World 3'.
The 52-year-old actress admits she ''could never say no'' to reprising her role as Dr. Ellie Satler from the original 1993 movie 'Jurassic Park' in the third 'Jurassic World' sequel, although she has ''no idea'' what bosses are ''cooking up'' for the upcoming sixth instalment of the dinosaur franchise.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet.''
The 'Big Little Lies' star went on to explain that she only just recently met 'Jurassic World' leading man Chris Pratt, 39, however, the pair immediately bonded and Laura insisted the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was ''fantastic and hilarious.''
She said: ''I met Chris recently at a restaurant and we didn't know each other. It was really funny; we ran into each other's arms and hugged each other like we were family, because we're both in the same movie [franchise.] He just seemed fantastic and hilarious.''
Jeff Goldblum - who reprised his role as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm in the fifth film in the series 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - previously hinted that Laura could be making a cameo in the forthcoming flick.
He said ''I don't want to pass on gossip like my character, but it would be good news to me and to everyone, [to] millions and billions of people all over the world... all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns.''
