Laura Dern says Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are an ''extraordinary couple''.

The 52-year-old actress worked with both filmmakers - who have been in a relationship since 2011, and have 10-month-old son Harold together - on two separate films in 2019, Noah's 'Marriage Story' and Greta's 'Little Women', and has said teaming up with the couple has been a ''privilege''.

Laura is nominated for the Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role award at the 2020 BAFTAs on Sunday (02.02.20) for her work in 'Marriage Story', and says that whilst she feels ''very lucky'' to be nominated, she's also proud of 'Little Women'.

Speaking on the red carpet for the awards ceremony in London, she said: ''I feel very lucky to be nominated, it's very beautiful. I am of course deeply passionate about and partial for 'Little Women', which I also have the privilege of being in. Made by my filmmaker Noah Baumbach's partner Greta Gerwig, and so I spent my year with this extraordinary couple. I'm so excited for the film and all the people nominated for the film.''

The blonde beauty is equally as excited to see other projects do well on the night, as she's spent time ''travelling'' around to various award shows with the cast of different movies.

She said: ''We've been on this journey all year, we've been ... you know, the makers of 'The Irishman', 'JoJo Rabbit', we've all been travelling together. My dad's in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', so it does feel like quite a family.''

Laura has formed bonds with her fellow actors, and loves being able to ''support films'', even if she didn't take part in them herself.

She added: ''It's incredible. We started our film 'Marriage Story' and 'Parasite' were both at Venice together and that was in August, so we've been together on this beautiful journey of getting to support films we love. So we're very lucky.''

And the star even teased her upcoming role in the third instalment of the 'Jurassic Park' reboot in 2021, which will see her return to the franchise for the first time since starring as paleobotanist Ellie in the original 1993 flick.

Laura didn't give away too many details, but said she hopes her return to the fictional world will be ''amazing''.

Asked what is was like to return, she said: ''I hope amazing, and I have a feeling there might be some dinosaurs, which are always fun co-stars.''