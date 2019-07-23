Laura Dern ''loves creating a character'' with make-up.

The 52-year-old actress - who has recently partnered with sustainable luxury skincare brand True Botanicals - keeps her complexion ''natural'' and ''clean'' for work, but the star revealed she also likes to play around with beauty products to achieve different looks on her face that fit her mood for the day.

She said: ''I love the look of a clean, dewy face and a lip colour, and maybe a mascara. I think that's always really pretty and kind of always been my way.

''I use this face oil and a little bit of La Prairie cream blush, and then a little lip pencil and lipstick by Kosas, which is as natural of lipstick company that you can find. Because we eat lipstick so much, I go between Kosas and Marc Jacobs lip pencils, which I've fallen in love with. I keep it clean, though for work, I love creating a character with makeup, for sure.''

The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Ellery, 17 and Jaya, 14 with her ex-husband Ben Harper - sticks to a regular ''wellness regime'' to keep her body and mind healthy for ''20 minutes a day''.

She added: ''I'm a meditator, which isn't beauty related, but it's certainly a wellness regime. I do TM [Transcendental Meditation] so I do 20 minutes, but I'm not going to lie - and my friends who are very vigilant will be ashamed of me for saying this - but I've learned that as a single parent, if I don't end up with 20 minutes, and just end up with a little bit of time, it's better for me to get some of it in, being a vigilante about my practice.

''I try to get a little exercise in, too, but it's rarely in the morning anymore.

''Now it's in the middle of the day, if I'm not filming - I just try to get a workout in, or some yoga or something.

''So really, it's a meditation practice and then this [True Botanicals] skincare regime.''

And Laura keeps her complexion flawless and glowy by completing a strict evening regime that consists of ''oil and serum''.

She told W magazine: ''In the evening, I'm loving mixing the oil and the serum with this vitamin C powder that I just started using.

''The elasticity, or whatever the terminology is for the strength of your skin - I feel like it's shifting!

''Like, literally, the DNA of my skin is changing.

''My make-up artist, was saying that to me the other day - that the quality of my skin seems like it's better, too.''