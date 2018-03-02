Laura Dern has landed her first beauty campaign.

The 51-year-old actress has starred in hits such as 'Jurassic Park' and Globe-winning series 'Big Little Lies', but has landed her first beauty campaign with quirky American designer Kate Spade to launch their new fragrance after 40 years in the spotlight.

Alongside Laura, the campaign features Sasheer Zamata, 31, and Tavi Gevinson, 21, whose age differences span almost four decades, and the stars created 'love letters' to themselves in order to capture the spirit of the perfume's ''youthful'' and ''floral'' scent.

Laura - who won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her role in 'Big Little Lies'- wrote a ''cut and dry'' letter to herself in the campaign, encouraging her to ''let go'' of the little things.

She says in the video: '''Girl, just let it go. It's fine. You're doing the best you can,

'I think if I really could write the deepest love letter to myself it'd be very cut and dry: You got this, Dern.'''

Speaking about the campaign to WWD.com, the vice president of global marketing for the distributors of Kate Spade fragrances, Brian Vander Meyden, said featuring the diverse female actresses makes the new fragrance ''unique''.

He said: ''To have women of three different ages speak to what in full bloom means to them makes [the fragrance] unique.''

Meanwhile, the actress has signed on to star in the second series of 'Big Little Lies' and will reprise her role as uptight mother Renata Klein alongside the Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.