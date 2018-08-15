Laura Dern is reportedly in talks to star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Little Women'.

The 51-year-old actress - who stars in the hit TV series 'Big Little Lies' - has held discussions about joining the movie's star-studded cast, which features the likes of Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming movie is based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, which tells the story of four sisters as they transition from childhood to womanhood.

Nothing has been officially revealed about Laura's potential role, but it's been speculated that she may be wanted for the part of the girls' mother, Margaret.

Greta, 35 - who directed 2017's 'Lady Bird' - has been hired to write the script and she is also expected to direct the project.

Greta received Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations at the Academy Awards for 'Lady Bird' and although she ultimately didn't win either accolade, she hopes her success will inspire other female filmmakers.

Speaking prior to the awards ceremony, she shared: ''I remember very well when Sofia Coppola was nominated for Best Director and won Best Screenplay [for 'Lost in Translation' in 2004] and what that meant to me.

''And I remember when Kathryn Bigelow won for Best Director and how it seemed as if possibilities were expanded because of it.

''I genuinely hope that what this means to women of all ages - young women, women who are well into their careers - is that they look at this and they think, 'I want to go make my movie.' Because a diversity of storytellers is incredibly important and also I want to see their movies. I want to know what they have to say! So I hope that's what it does.''