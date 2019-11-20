Laura Dern learned to ''honour [her] face'' from her grandmother, because she would always wear minimal makeup to show off her natural features.
The 52-year-old actress was raised by her grandmother and her mother, and has said she learned about all things beauty from her grandmother, who taught her how to keep her makeup routine simple and celebrate the features she was born with.
She said: ''My grandma raised me with my mom. She was from Mobile, Alabama, and she really honoured her face. The only makeup she wore was lipstick and mascara, and that remains what I consider beautiful. It's interesting because even though my daughter and I have never discussed it, she loves lip balms and mascara too. So I realise that as a little girl, she was watching me get ready - just like I watched my grandma.''
And while the 'Big Little Lies' star - who has son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15, with her ex-husband Ben Harper - isn't a ''purist'' when it comes to her skincare routine, she does like keeping things as ''natural'' as possible, especially since teaming up with True Botanicals to become a brand activist for the label.
She added: ''I'm not a purist, but I try to keep it clean and natural. I always thought I was very health-conscious about my beauty routine, keeping it simple with a few seemingly organic products. But pollutants add up. Now I won't use anything that's not safe for my daughter to use. I don't want to poison myself. Women haven't asked questions in the past; we just trusted labels. As we become more educated, it's wonderful to learn what's good for us - even if we still have a few vices.''
Laura doesn't worry much about her appearance, and believes qualities such as ''self-confidence'' and ''wisdom'' are ''super sexy'' in women.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''Self-confidence, ambition, age, wisdom - those are all things I find super sexy in women. I find no one more beautiful than my beloved friend Isabella Rossellini, and I've found her so much more stunning with age than when I first met her.''
