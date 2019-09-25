Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning for 'Jurassic World 3'.

The trio - who all appeared in the original 'Jurassic Park' movie back in 1993 - are set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of the new dinosaur franchise.

Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm, with Dern and Neill returning to their respective roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

Colin Trevorrow is set to be at the helm once again, with Chris Pratt starring as dinosaur handler Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard's rights activist Claire Dearing.

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' writer Emily Charmichael has penned the screenplay for the movie with director Trevorrow based on a story he wrote with Derek Connolly.

The filmmaker previously revealed that ''nothing would make him happier'' than bringing Dern and Neill back into the fold after Goldblum returned for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

He said: ''I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.''

As for whether this will be the last film in the 'Jurassic World' series, the 'Book of Henry' director went on to explain that he doesn't know yet as he tends to focus on ''one movie at a time''.

He said: ''I'm kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one. And it's a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.''

And Dern has made no secret of her desire to play Ellie again as she admitted she ''could never say no'' if an offer materialised.

She confessed: ''I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet.''