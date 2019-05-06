Laura Carmichael has admitted shooting the 'Downton Abbey' movie felt like a ''holiday''.

The 32-year-old actress reprised her role as Lady Edith Crawley in the big-screen spin-off and admitted it wasn't as intense a project to work on as it was to film the drama series.

She said:'' It was so much fun, we had such a dreamy time.

''It's much quicker doing a film than eight episodes of a series, so it felt like a holiday with mates.''

And Laura admitted she and her castmates had no hesitation in signing up for the film because it was something they'd always pledged to do if creator Julian Fellowes was involved.

She told the Radio Times: ''It was nostalgic. All of us always felt that if Julian Fellowes wrote it, we'd do it, we're so fond of our characters and what that job did for all of us.

''We really care about it and have a lot of affection for it.

''We hope it's not destroying the image we left you with.''

Laura can next be seen in another period series, 'The Spanish Princess' - which tells the story of Henry VIII's first wife Catherine of Aragon - and she found it helpful to don a corset to play Margaret Pole, even though it wasn't a particularly comfortable costume.

She explained: ''I love it and I've not done 16th century before.

''You can't slouch in this costume or travel very far in it. It puts you in a regal and upright stance, which is helpful for the role.

''Filming in incredible sets and ancient abbeys and castles also gave me a feel for that period.''