Laura Carmichael says she's ''terrible'' at social media.

The 32-year-old actress confessed she's ''useless'' with her smartphone and says she uses it exclusively to ''play Radio 4 in the morning'' rather than sending messages or going on Instagram.

In an interview with Radio Times, she said: ''I don't know what I use my phone for, I'm terrible at relying to messages, I'm terrible at replying to emails, and I'm bad at Instagramming.

''I was laughing with the girls the other day about how terrible I am at social media. My phone is there to play me Radio 4 in the morning and not really for anything else really. I'm useless.

The 'Spanish Princess' star went on to explain that she's ''shy'' when it comes to social media doesn't feel comfortable sharing too much about her life.

She said: ''If social media was more private maybe I'd be better at it, but it feels like exposing and public and I'm more shy about it.''

The 'Downton Abbey' star - who played Lady Edith Crawley in the period drama series - recently reunited with her cast members for the upcoming movie based on the show, penned by Julian Fellowes, and insisted they all had a ''dreamy time''.

She said: ''It was so much fun; we had such a dreamy time. It's much quicker doing a film than eight episodes of a series, so it felt like a holiday with mates.

''It was nostalgic. All of us always felt that if Julian Fellows wrote it we'd do it, we're so fond of our characters and what that job did for all of us.

''We really care about it and have a lot of affection for it. We hope it's not destroying the image we left you with. ''